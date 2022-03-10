Councilman Campillo sets sights on San Diego's short parental leave policies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — City Councilman Raul Campillo will propose an expansion to San Diego's current parental leave policies this year, he said Wednesday.

San Diego currently provides four weeks of parental leave for most employees, an amount Campillo says is far less than other jurisdictions within San Diego County and many private businesses.

"The disparity between the amount of parental leave we offer our city employees and what other employers provide is a stark problem," he said at Wednesday's meeting of the council's Economic Development and Intergovernmental Relations Committee, which he chairs. "I've recently analyzed the city's current recruitment and retention strategies, exploring how the city can better grow and support our own workforce as one of the largest employers in the region."

He said the city's relatively short parental leave is one of the reasons San Diego is having trouble recruiting and retaining city employees.

"Four weeks of parental leave is not competitive as an employer and not supportive of our workers -- it is simply not enough," Campillo said. "The issue is clear, and we need to act."

Campillo said he plans to propose changes to parental leave for city employees in 2022, but has not set a firm date for the proposal.