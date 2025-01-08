Coronado High girls' basketball team is a perfect 7-0, winning more this season than the last three

CORONADO — Historically, the girls' basketball program at Coronado High School has had its share of success.

But, three years ago, things hit rock bottom.

The girls didn't win a single game.

The following year, the Islanders went 1-22.

And, last year, the squad was a slightly better 3-14.

Yet, this season, Coronado is a stunning 7-0 — winning close games and even blowing out the opposition.

"It was just a whole mess...We didn't know how to play together. No team chemistry. So, freshman year for me was very difficult," said Selena Herrera, a senior and one of the team's captains.

She's the only one to have played the past three seasons at Coronado High.

The team's second-leading scorer says the Islanders have come a long way since she was a freshman — and the team lost one game 104-8.

"Every year we have been able to grow as a team more and everyone's skill level has been increasing and basketball IQ," she said."This year, it's definitely to get to the playoffs and who knows, I'd love to win going out with a bang senior year. That would be amazing."

The coach behind the transformation is John Coolidge.

He graduated from Coronado High School in 1975 and then served in the Navy.

He became a special education teacher and maintenance worker at the high school and came out of retirement three seasons ago to coach the squad.

It was supposed to be a short-term gig, but he said he loved coaching and the players' attitudes.

He said there were times his teams were getting blown out but the girls were still diving for balls on the court and cheering for each other.

"The reason the program has changed is because the kids bought into it and the parents bought into it what I'm trying to do," he said.

He said the team is also blessed with outstanding assistant coaches, and the girls' attitudes have remained the same except now they are winning.

"They play together. They hang out together. They trust each other," he said.

Coronado's next game is at home on Wednesday against Madison.