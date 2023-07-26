Coronado Ferry prices rise, another hike could be on the way

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — A one-way ticket for a ride on the ferry to Coronado rose last month from $7 to $8 and could rise again to more than $9 if the operator gets permission from the California Public Utilities Commission.

Flagship Enterprises, which operates the ferry, says the increases are necessary because of rising fuel and labor costs.

To raise rates the company needs permission from the CPUC, which granted a request back in June allowing the one-dollar increase.

If the state regulators give the green light for another proposed increase, rates could go up to as much as $9.20 per ticket.

A CPUC hearing on the matter is set for August.

