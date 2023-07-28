Controversial plan would see library parking lot become overnight spot for homeless people

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A City of San Diego proposal that would turn the parking lot outside the Malcolm X Library in Emerald Hills into an overnight site for homeless people with cars to sleep in is generating controversy.

“We need to come up with a long-term solution rather than Band-Aids,” said Deacon Perry Owens Sr., who lives in Emerald Hills.

The city wants to turn the parking lot into what it calls an “overnight safe parking site," as early as this summer, according to a city document.

The lot, located at 5148 Market St., is one of dozens of locations the city is looking at possibly turning into shelters for the homeless.

It would see portable restrooms and hand washing stations added to the Malcolm X lot, which has 120 spots for people to sleep in their cars.

Few other details about the proposal are listed in a June memorandum from city staff to council.

But the document estimates the cost of the site ranges from $700,000 to $920,000.

A city spokesperson said some of the costs could include security, showers and any adjustments that need to be made to the site.

Council President Pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe raised concerns about the proposal at a recent council meeting.

“I also don’t think that that’s a good site and also we’ve been having conversations with community members that actually own land that may be better for this use,” she said.

Owens, who volunteers with his church to help homeless people, said he’s concerned the site is next to a school and in a community that is already grappling with crime.

“We have the drug problem. We have the homeless problem. We have people shooting. So, this is not a safe narrative for the homeless to begin with,” he said.

A city spokesperson said the plan is just a proposal and may not move ahead.