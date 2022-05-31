Construction begins on new Midway District homeless shelter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Construction began Tuesday on a new homeless shelter in San Diego’s Midway District.

The shelter in the 3800 block of Rosecrans Street will serve up to 150 people, according to county and city officials.

Some of the shelter’s services will be provided by the San Diego Housing Commission and the Lucky Duck Foundation.

In a news release, officials stated: “The Lucky Duck Foundation has donated the use of the tent, the County has provided the land adjacent to its psychiatric hospital and will provide behavioral health and sufficiency services, while the City of San Diego and San Diego Housing Commission are providing the shelter operations and other services.”