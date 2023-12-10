Community gathers for vigil against gun violence at Mission Hills Church

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Dozens of people gathered at Mission Hills United Methodist Church for a vigil against gun violence around the anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting.

“I lost a very good friend of mine,” said Stephen Baker.

Baker was one of many young people who spoke about their experiences with gun violence. Baker said his 16-year-old friend was shot and killed at a house party in 2019.

“It was something I wanted to channel as much as I could into making more change," Baker said. "The last thing I want is to hear someone else tell me the exact same story.”

Baker is a member of Team ENOUGH, a youth-led group advocating for safe storage ordinances and other gun safety laws.

“It’s basically pushed me to use my voice to hopefully save lives,” said Knightley Arias, another Team ENOUGH member.

“We find lots of inspiration by the perspective the youth generation has on this issue," said Kara Chine, the adviser of Team ENOUGH. "They don’t see it as hopeless. They see it as something that can be changed and should be changed.”

Students and teachers also shared their frustration over school shootings through poems, songs, and stories during the gathering.

“It’s really beautiful seeing that there are other people here who share these passions and that there are older people here wiling to give young people the ability to talk because we know what this feels like more than older generations,” Baker said.

The organizers said they will continue urging local politicians to enact legislation addressing gun safety.