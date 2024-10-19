Combat veteran pleads not guilty after being re-arrested for threatening to commit school shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A judge denied bail on Friday to a combat veteran who prosecutors have charged after he threatened to commit a mass shooting at an elementary school.

Lee Lor pleaded not guilty to the criminal threats felony he is facing.

The 39-year-old Marine combat veteran sent over 350 emails last year threatening to commit a mass shooting at Shoal Creek Elementary School.

His defense attorney said the emails were “reprehensible” but were in response to a spam email about Rachael Ray cookware.

Court heard in one email that Lor wrote, “If you think this is a joke, laugh. If not, a lot of children are going to die.”

A judge threw out the criminal case against Lor earlier this month. A week after being released from jail, where he spent ten months, police showed up at his home with a search warrant.

Deputy District Attorney Savanah Howe alleged they found a loaded firearm in his house and re-arrested him. They claim he also had research about ammunition, holsters and the layout of the San Diego school he threatened to shoot up.

"He presents a serious danger to this community. Students, parents, teachers should all feel safe when they go to school each day,” Howe told reporters.

Lor’s defense attorney, Lucas Hirsty, said the evidence is identical to the previous case against his client and fought unsuccessfully to have the veteran released from custody on bail.

"The only difference is that today, on Oct. 18 of 2024, they have now re-filed the case against Mr. Lor based on the same facts that were previously litigated and dismissed."

Superior Court Judge John Pro said the threats Lor made were credible. He noted his access to new unsecured firearms and the “ample” research he had on the school’s layout, ammunition and holsters.

He also took a previous gun violence restraining order issued against Lor as a factor when he denied his bail.

“I am considering protection of the public and safety of any victims as the primary considerations … although the defendant does not have a criminal history, court is also concerned with the probability that this defendant will appear at a future hearing.

The judge also ordered Lor not to have any contact with the principal of Shoal Creek Elementary School.

A preliminary hearing for the case is set for next January.