Cold storm brings rain, gusty winds to San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The first storm of the season brought isolated showers, cooler temperatures, and gusty winds to San Diego County Wednesday.

Much of the area is under wind advisories. In Lemon Grove, the weather caused a large tree to topple over into a neighbor's yard on Golden Avenue early Wednesday morning.

The homeowners, Tim Towler, and his wife said they didn't know it happened until Towler's father called him about it.

Fortunately, the damage was minimal. The tree fell into the driveway. It grazed the house next door.

The couple's flagpole and mailbox were also damaged.

"I was glad nobody got hurt and it missed just about everything, which is amazing," Towler said.

The city was able to remove the tree within hours.

Along the coast, wind gusts are expected to get up to 40 miles per hour.

In Mission Beach, strong winds blew around flags, palm tree fronds, and umbrellas.

However, some San Diegans welcome the change in weather.

"It's been so nice for so long for me it's kind of refreshing. It's nice to bundle up a little bit. It's been a hot summer," one woman said.

The wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.