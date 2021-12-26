Coaster train offering Holiday Bowl transport

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The Coaster train operated by North County Transit District is offering cost-effective, hassle-free transportation to the 2021 Holiday Bowl between the UCLA Bruins and the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Tuesday.

With more than 12,000 UCLA alumni in San Diego, the bowl game at Petco Park is expected to be a sellout.

Attendees can avoid traffic congestion and parking problems typical of full-capacity crowds at Petco by taking one of many Coaster trains.

Train passengers can choose to arrive in time for pre-game festivities, or just before the game's 5 p.m. kickoff.

NCTD is also providing an extra train after the game departing from Santa Fe Depot at 10:20 p.m.

More information can be found at GoNCTD.com/schedules.