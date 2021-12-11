Watch
Coast guard searches for missing woman from cruise ship

Fernando Llano/AP
The Ocean Dream cruise ship sits docked near Guamache port in Margarita Island, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 17, 2009. (AP Photo/STR)
Posted at 3:11 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 18:14:33-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — U.S. Coast Guard personnel from the San Diego sector joined the Mexican Navy Saturday in a search for a woman who reportedly went overboard on a cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico.

A woman in her 20s was reported missing from the ship at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Adam Stanton.

USCG Southern California tweeted that an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was involved in the search over ocean waters.

No further information was immediately available.

