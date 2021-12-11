Coast guard searches for missing woman from cruise ship

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — U.S. Coast Guard personnel from the San Diego sector joined the Mexican Navy Saturday in a search for a woman who reportedly went overboard on a cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico.

A woman in her 20s was reported missing from the ship at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Adam Stanton.

Members from the USCGC #ForrestRednour, a #USCG #SectorSanDiego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and the Mexican Navy are working together to locate a woman who reportedly went overboard on a cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico. Inquiries can be directed to SD DutyPA @(619)-252-1304 — USCG Southern California (@USCGSoCal) December 11, 2021

USCG Southern California tweeted that an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was involved in the search over ocean waters.

No further information was immediately available.