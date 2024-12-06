Clairemont youth football team is heading to nationals

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — On a cool foggy night at Madison High School you will find the 10U Clairemont Hawks youth football team perfecting their game.

"We're the best team in the nation nobody else can beat us," says quarterback Chase Davis.

"We've got the best offense, best defense, best everything," says offensive lineman Conrad Perry.

Quite often in sports, it's about overcoming the odds to find success. That happens to be what the Hawks are all about.

"Initially, there were worries that we wouldn't have a team," says Hawks head coach Daveon Ellis. "But you know, we rallied together, and our boys all came together. We got the number of pieces that we needed."

The Hawks may not have a lot of players, but they have made the most with a limited roster.

"We have heart, we have a lot of heart," says Marjea Ellis.

"Also, we are very strong, fast, and athletic," says Perry.

"We've just got talent," says Davis.

They are talented as they are off to Florida to represent San Diego in the American Youth Football Nationals.

"With a lot of hard work, this group of boys prevailed. They put in all the work necessary, as they came in day in and day out, on the weekends in the hot sun, and stuff like that," says coach Ellis. "We ended up winning our section championship in San Diego which moved us on to the regional championship and we won that one 32 to zero."

The Hawks are one of eight teams set to compete at nationals and they predict they will do quite well.

"I'm excited to go to Florida because I already know we are going to win," says Davis.

The team is currently trying to raise money for their trip and has established a GoFundem page. https://www.gofundme.com/f/send-clairemont-hawks-to-ayf-nationals?cdn-cache=0

