City officials to launch Bridge to Home program for more affordable housing in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego leaders on Monday are announcing the launch of an initiative to create hundreds of affordable housing units in the city.

The Bridge to Home program includes seven projects with 662 apartment homes. The proposed location for the homes are downtown San Diego, the East Village, City Heights, San Ysidro, and Rancho Bernardo.

City officials said nearly 200 of the homes will be reserved for those experiencing homelessness, including 35 units for people struggling with severe mental illness.

Bridge to Home will provide gap financing assistance to affordable-housing builders; funding for the program will come from the City of San Diego’s Low and Moderate Income Housing Asset Fund and a grant from the state of California’s Permanent Local Housing Allocation program.