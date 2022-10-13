City of San Diego launches 'Tech on the Go' program to combat digital divide

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego city officials are launching a “Tech on the Go” program, which is designed to help people feel comfortable using a computer and the internet.

Statistics show 53,000 households in the City of San Diego don’t have access to the internet, according to officials.

The majority of those people are living in underserved communities. That’s why the city is pushing to eliminate the digital divide.

This latest program offers a new digital literacy program that sets people up with free in-person classes at seven libraries and recreation centers.

The city provides the instructors and the equipment.

Valerie Cobb has taken some of these classes and she talked about how it has helped her.

“He has show us the digital library systems, the classes, and some of the other seniors learning how to use the computers and some of the applications available,” Cobb says.

Council President Pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe says the pandemic highlighted the need for programs like this.

“Today, we use the internet and computers and smart phones for every day errands, grocery stores, hybrid school models, and doctors’ appointments,” Montgomery Steppe says.

You can follow this link to find the schedule of classes, as well as information on how to sign up.

