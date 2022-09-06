Watch Now
City of San Diego closing some buildings early over Flex Alert

Jonathan Horn
The entrance to San Diego City Hall
Posted at 11:45 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 14:45:12-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Some City of San Diego buildings are closing early Tuesday due to the California-wide Flex Alert that was triggered by an ongoing heat wave.

City officials stated four buildings would close to the public at 3 p.m., with air conditioning systems in those structures being turned off.

The four buildings closing:

  • City Administration Building (202 C St.)
  • City Operations Building (1222 First Ave.)
  • Civic Center Plaza (1200 Third Ave.)
  • Ridgehaven (9601 Ridgehaven Ct.)

The statewide Flex Alert, which is in its seventh day, calls on all Californians to reduce energy usage between 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

