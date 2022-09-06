City of San Diego closing some buildings early over Flex Alert

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Some City of San Diego buildings are closing early Tuesday due to the California-wide Flex Alert that was triggered by an ongoing heat wave.
City officials stated four buildings would close to the public at 3 p.m., with air conditioning systems in those structures being turned off.
The four buildings closing:
- City Administration Building (202 C St.)
- City Operations Building (1222 First Ave.)
- Civic Center Plaza (1200 Third Ave.)
- Ridgehaven (9601 Ridgehaven Ct.)
The statewide Flex Alert, which is in its seventh day, calls on all Californians to reduce energy usage between 4 p.m.-9 p.m.