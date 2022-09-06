City of San Diego closing some buildings early over Flex Alert

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Some City of San Diego buildings are closing early Tuesday due to the California-wide Flex Alert that was triggered by an ongoing heat wave.

City officials stated four buildings would close to the public at 3 p.m., with air conditioning systems in those structures being turned off.

The four buildings closing:

City Administration Building (202 C St.)

City Operations Building (1222 First Ave.)

Civic Center Plaza (1200 Third Ave.)

Ridgehaven (9601 Ridgehaven Ct.)

The statewide Flex Alert, which is in its seventh day, calls on all Californians to reduce energy usage between 4 p.m.-9 p.m.