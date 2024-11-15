City of Coronado announces Paul Connelly as new police chief

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of Coronado is set to appoint Paul Connelly as its new police chief, Coronado City Manager Tina Friend announced on Thursday.

Connelly had served on the San Diego Police Department for 27 years, and he will officially be appointed to his new role on Dec. 9.

The new chief will oversee 70 employees across various departments, including 30 civilian volunteers, according to the press release.

Some of these responsibilities involve department management and support services, including investigation, dispatch, record management and field services assisting traffic and patrol.

Incoming Chief Connelly said he is honored to be appointed to this position and remains committed to upholding professionalism, accountability and transparency in the community.

"Together, we will uphold the safety and quality of life our residents cherish while continuing to foster positive connections with all who visit and serve in Coronado," Connelly said.

Connelly's police career began in 1997 with the San Diego Police Department. He has made an effort to hold a variety of leadership roles, including Deputy Chief of Police.

Friend said the Coronado Police Department is thrilled to welcome Connelly to the team.

“The Chief has demonstrated his commitment to public service over his military and police careers and brings an exceptional breadth of experience to Coronado. His leadership will guide our Police Department to even greater excellence while fostering strong community relationships to support the safety and success of our beloved City," Friend said.