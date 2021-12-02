Chula Vista man sentenced nearly 6 years in prison for fentanyl distribution

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A Chula Vista man who distributed more than 100 pounds of fentanyl and other drugs was sentenced Wednesday to nearly six years in federal prison.

Ernesto Renteria, 45, pleaded guilty earlier this year to four counts related to possessing drugs with the intent to distribute and receive a 71- month term on Wednesday.

According to his plea agreement, Renteria was storing drugs at his home and shipping them to distributors across the United States through UPS.

DEA agents seized 108.2 pounds of fentanyl from Renteria, along with smaller amounts of fentanyl analogue, cocaine, and methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

DEA Acting Special Agent in Charge Shelly S. Howe said in a statement, "The quantity of fentanyl DEA agents seized from Ernesto Renteria is disturbing."

The U.S. Attorney's Office called the seizure "yet another example of drug cartels pushing huge quantities of fentanyl into the San Diego community" and cited last month's arrest of a trucker who allegedly tried to cross into the U.S. through the Otay Mesa Port of Entry with drugs in his trailer.

Federal authorities say they found and seized a "record-breaking" 17,584 pounds of methamphetamine and 388.93 pounds of fentanyl from the man's trailer on Nov. 19.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, DEA Agents nationwide have seized a record-high 12,000 pounds of fentanyl this year.