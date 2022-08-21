CHP: Woman dies after crashing into center divider on I-805

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman was killed Saturday on Interstate 805 when a silver Mazda sedan crashed into the center divider, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 12:55 p.m. Saturday on the southbound side of the freeway at Home Avenue near the Webster neighborhood, according to a CHP incident log.

At least nine vehicles pulled over after the crash, the CHP said.

Freeway lanes were shut down for a time but reopened at 2:16 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.