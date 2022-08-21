Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

CHP: Woman dies after crashing into center divider on I-805

Deadly Crash (FILE)
AP Graphics
Deadly Crash (FILE)
Posted at 5:11 PM, Aug 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-20 20:11:29-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman was killed Saturday on Interstate 805 when a silver Mazda sedan crashed into the center divider, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 12:55 p.m. Saturday on the southbound side of the freeway at Home Avenue near the Webster neighborhood, according to a CHP incident log.

At least nine vehicles pulled over after the crash, the CHP said.

Freeway lanes were shut down for a time but reopened at 2:16 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate New Books at North Island Credit Union

Local News

Give a child Book Bins at North Island Credit Union Locations