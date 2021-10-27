CHP: Driver who got out of car on I-5 hit, killed by vehicle

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A driver who pulled over and got out of his car on Interstate 5 near downtown San Diego was struck and killed by a vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

The incident was reported at around 6 a.m. on southbound I-5 at the transition to eastbound state Route 94, according to CHP spokesperson Sgt. Hope Maxson.

Maxson said a male driver and female passenger were traveling southbound on I-5 when they apparently had a disagreement over directions.

The driver pulled over on the shoulder and then exited the car. Shortly after, he was struck by an oncoming vehicle, Maxson confirmed.

Despite emergency medical efforts, the man -- who was not identified -- was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was not injured.

According to Maxson, the driver of the vehicle that struck the man pulled over and remained at the scene to speak with investigators.

The incident forced the temporary closure of southbound I-5 lanes heading onto eastbound SR-94.