CHP: Driver seriously injured following crash on SR-15 in North Park

California Highway Patrol
Posted at 6:37 PM, Jan 05, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A driver was seriously injured when her car crashed off State Route 15 in North Park Thursday afternoon.

The southbound vehicle careened off the freeway near the intersection of Juniper and 39th streets in San Diego shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighters freed the driver from her damaged car, after which paramedics took her to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment of serious but apparently non-life-threatening injuries, the CHP reported.

