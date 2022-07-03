Watch Now
CHP arrests 291 for impaired driving on first night of enforcement period

Posted at 5:05 PM, Jul 02, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - California Highway Patrol officers made 291 arrests throughout the state for impaired driving on the first night of the maximum enforcement period, which runs during the Independence Day holiday weekend.

The period began at 6:01 p.m. Friday and continues until 11:59 p.m. on Monday. The CHP will deploy extra patrol officers as part of the enforcement period.

In addition to speeding violations, officers will be on the lookout for distracted and aggressive drivers, and motorists suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

The CHP reminded motorists that driving too fast is illegal and the leading cause of traffic fatalities.

