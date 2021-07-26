Chlorine shortage forces Coronado Aquatics Center to close

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — The Coronado Aquatics Center and its two pools are shut down because of a nationwide chlorine shortage that appears to be getting worse, according to industry experts.

It all started last year when a hurricane took out a major supplier.

"In Louisiana was a factory that supplied North America with 50 percent of its raw materials for tablets and granules," said Brian Dresser, owner of Discount Pools in San Diego.

Dresser said once solid forms of chlorine became harder to get, the demand increased for liquid forms.

"Everybody was scrambling and a lot of the independents started hoarding it and that has resulted in where we are," he said.

A spokesperson for Coronado Aquatics Center said they use liquid to maintain their pools and were told by their supplier last week that they wouldn't be able to fill their order. They added that it's unclear when that might change.

Dresser added the demand has also increased price and estimates the price of solid chlorine has gone up about 35 to 40 percent over the last year and liquid about 10 percent.

And like so many other industries, the pandemic has also been a factor.

Dresser said social distancing forced remaining producers to reduce staff.

"And now I think it's just a situation similar to a lot of industries post-COVID there's not enough help," said Dresser.