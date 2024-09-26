'Cease si puede' New mural for Padres star goes up in Chula VIsta

Pride for the Padres comes in many different forms, including beautiful pieces of art.

There's a Manny Machado' "The Sky is the Limit piece" in Chula Vista, not too far from the Tavern at the Vogue.

You can find a painting of Yu Darvish proudly hung in the convoy area.

There are quite a few murals of Joe Musgrove, a hometown kid, including one at his alma mater, Grossmont High.

And one of the late Peter Seidler in downtown.

All of these were done by the duo at "Ground Floor Murals."

"It just tends to, you know, ignite the city, ignite the fans," Paul Jimenez said. He and partner Signe Ditona just finished their latest mural in Chula Vista. This one is a painting of Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease.

"This felt so effortless. I never felt really anxious while I was painting," Ditona said.

"It was too perfect not to use 'Cease si puede," Jimenez adds.

"Cease si puede" is a creative play on the name of the Padres no-hitter hurler.

"The day before we painted it, we kind of just said, oh, yeah, we have to do that because we're in South Bay," Jimenez said.

Both artists grew up in Chula Vista. The new mural is on the side of California Holistics, a business that has commissioned the artists before on a Musgrove mural.

"We really wanted to do something down here in South Bay to help represent the South Bay and kind of show our appreciation for the community," Joe Azua with the dispensary said. He believes the Spanish nod is resonating.

"You'll see anywhere between like two to 10 people stop by every hour or so."

The newest mural is up just in time for the playoff push.

"Si si puede" aligns with a lot of people. I feel like a lot of people, whether you know Spanish or not, know this saying," Jimenez said.