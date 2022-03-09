Carvana: 'Vending machine' style coming to San Diego aims to change car buying

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If anyone is looking for a car but does not want to go the traditional route of going through a car lot, Carvana has another option; just like a vending machine, they will need a coin to place their order.

With the drop of a coin, the machine starts, and buyers can literally watch their dream car, get picked, moved, and transported down to them. The car is then driven into the driveway where buyers can take off and test drive the vehicle. A vending machine style unique to Carvana.

The process begins online where they can scroll through the store’s inventory, pick the vehicle they want, and fill out the information needed in their auto loan calculator to determine their financing options. Customers decide which works best for them and place their orders.

“Everything is done at your pace what you’re looking for, it’s like being on Amazon and you’re like I think I need this," said Carvana Vending Machine Specialist Shankea Townsend.

Because the middle man is cut out, there are no additional fees, which they say also makes the process less stressful, and keeps them competitive with other places that sell cars.

“We’re not a dealership, we don’t have dealer fees, you don’t have to worry about salespeople trying to pitch something to you. Everything is done by yourself, at home, or if you want to call us we can walk you through it or you can come in and we can help you," said Townsend.

Even though this car vending machine is new in San Diego, there are Carvana's all across the country.