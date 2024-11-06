Carmel Valley man arrested for indecent exposure incidents spanning over decade, SDPD says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department has arrested a man for "multiple indecent exposure incidents" against 17 victims that happened over a decade, according to a department press release.

Police identified the suspect as Rene Cruz, a 27-year-old Carmel Valley man, and they say he targeted school-aged girls. According to SDPD, Cruz would pull up alongside the girls in a car as they walked home from school. He would then open the car door and expose himself, the press release states.

In these incidents, Cruz would be sitting in the passenger seat of a white Toyota sedan or a silver Buick SUV.

Detectives discovered during the investigation that students from Torrey Pines High School, Carmel Valley Middle School and Solana Pacific Elementary School were targeted by Cruz.

SDPD says the City Attorney's office is prosecuting this case.

Officers say there could be more victims who have not come forward at this point, and they're asking for the community's help to find more of them.

If you have any information for police, reach out to SDPD Detective Michael Weaver, or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.