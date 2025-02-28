Cardinal Robert McElroy bids farewell to San Diego Diocese

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cardinal Robert McElroy held his final press conference as the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego on Thursday, reflecting on his decade-long tenure before transitioning to his new role as Archbishop of Washington, D.C.

"Part of my heart will always be here in San Diego," said McElroy.

He expressed gratitude for the time he spent serving the community, which he called "a tremendously joyous 10 years for me."

During a one-on-one interview with ABC 10News, the cardinal spoke about his intention to stay in San Diego for the long term; however, Pope Francis called on him to serve in Washington, D.C.

"I thought I would be here for good and perhaps retire," said McElroy.

In addition to discussing his future, McElroy touched on his thoughts regarding Pope Francis's health.

As the global Catholic community continued to pray for the pope's recovery, McElroy addressed questions about his potential involvement in a conclave.

10News also asked McElroy about the possibility of him becoming pope.

"No, zero possibility. I believe the Holy Spirit will guide us in that moment," McElroy said.

Looking back on his time in San Diego, McElroy reflected on what he would miss most: the vibrant and diverse community he has served.

"When you go around to the different places, you see that in evidence... the communities are able to keep part of their culture alive and hand it on and celebrate that," he said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.