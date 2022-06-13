Car veers off SR-163, slams into building in Mission Valley; driver killed

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver was killed after the car he was driving veered off state Route 163 and crashed into a building in Mission Valley.

The crash happened off northbound SR-163 near Friars Road just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said a black BMW struck a white Toyota Camry and then skidded across multiple lanes.

The BMW drove off the freeway and tumbled down an embankment, and then slammed into a storage facility in the 1500 block of Frazee Road.

Moments after crashing into the building, the car burst into flames.

The BMW’s driver was declared dead at the scene; the driver of the Camry was not injured, CHP officials said.

ABC 10News learned investigators are going to look into the possibility alcohol and/or drugs were involved in the incident.