Car veers off road, ends up in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver swam back to shore after he accidentally drove his car into San Diego’s Mission Bay early Tuesday morning.

ABC 10News was there as the driver told San Diego Police that he was on his way home when he veered off the road and into the water.

The man was able to get himself to shore as his car sank into the water off Crown Point Drive.

Lifeguards and scuba divers searched the water for any possible passengers, but no other people were found.

While the incident is under investigation, the man admitted on camera that he had been drinking at some point the previous night.