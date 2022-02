SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A car crashed into a patio area in front of a Little Italy restaurant, but no injuries were reported.

The collision happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday outside of an eatery in the 1600 block of India Street.

Circumstances that led to the crash are still under investigation, but ABC 10News learned there were no people on the patio at the time of the incident.

Part of the business sustained minimal damage.

There is no word on the condition of the driver.