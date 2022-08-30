Car rolls down hill, hits side of house in San Carlos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A car rolled down a hill and hit the side of a San Carlos home early Tuesday morning, but no injuries were reported.

San Diego Police were called to the 8000 block of Shady Sands Road just after 3:20 a.m. in response to a crash at a house.

Homeowner Joe Denagano told ABC 10News he thought a tree had fallen onto the house, but when he and his wife went outside, they saw that it was a PT Cruiser crashing into their home that woke them up.

The vehicle barreled through a fence and struck the home’s bathroom area, narrowly missing a baby’s room.

Officers saw that no one was behind the wheel and contacted the car’s registered owner.

The owner of a PT Cruiser told police the clutch on the vehicle had just been repaired and it was possible the emergency brake may not have been on, leading to the car rolling down towards the home.