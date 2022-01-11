Car pursued by Border Patrol crashes off San Diego freeway

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A high-speed pursuit involving the Border Patrol ended early Tuesday morning in a crash off Interstate 805 in San Diego’s City Heights neighborhood.

At around 4:30 a.m., Border Patrol agents were chasing a car from the South Bay on northbound I-805 when the vehicle exited on University Avenue and rear-ended an SUV.

The impact caused the SUV to roll over and come to rest near a transient who was sleeping several feet away. The couple inside the SUV did not suffer any injuries.

ABC 10News learned the driver who led the pursuit ditched his vehicle. He was not located as of 6:15 a.m.

Border Patrol officials did not say what prompted the chase.

No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.