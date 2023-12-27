Car plows into parked vehicles on Mira Mesa street; driver arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after police said he crashed his car into several parked vehicles on a Mira Mesa street early Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported at around 2:50 a.m. on Westview Parkway, near Questa Pointe, according to San Diego Police.

Police said witnesses reported hearing a loud crash, and when they went to the street, they saw the destruction in which at least four cars sustained major damage.

The unidentified driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, and he was later arrested on suspicion of DUI, ABC 10News learned.