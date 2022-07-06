Car hits San Diego Police vehicle, flees scene

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are investigating a collision in which a driver struck a patrol car in Bankers Hill Tuesday morning and then fled the scene.

SDPD officials said a department vehicle was in the 2100 block of Front Street at around 3:45 a.m. when it was hit by a car.

After the collision, the car continued on. The SDPD vehicle followed the car and pulled it over after about four blocks.

Officers detained the driver and the passengers for questioning.

ABC 10News learned the driver was evaluated for possible DUI.

No injuries were reported.