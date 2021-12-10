Car crashes into truck left abandoned on SR-94

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A car crashed into a truck and trailer that had been abandoned on state Route 94 in the Golden Hill area early Friday morning.

At around 1:45 a.m., a white Jaguar sedan was traveling westbound on SR-94 near the transition to state Route 15 when the driver apparently did not notice a truck and its trailer stopped on the slow lane.

The Jaguar crashed into the back of the trailer and then spun out. The driver was not injured, but his car sustained major damage.

California Highway Patrol officers could not locate the owner of the truck, and they are trying to determine why the truck and its trailer were left on the freeway.