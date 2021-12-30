Watch
Car crashes into Seaport Village sign, driver flees scene

KGTV
Posted at 6:32 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 09:32:47-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police launched a search for a driver who crashed a car into a Seaport Village sign and then fled from the popular downtown San Diego destination on foot.

At around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, San Diego Harbor Police and San Diego Police were called to Seaport Village off Harbor Drive in response to a crash involving a single vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found the shopping/dining complex’s large welcome sign knocked down, several smashed plants and rocks, and damage to exit gates.

The white car responsible for the destruction sustained damage to its front and a part of the bumper was found several feet away.

While the driver was nowhere to be found after the wreck, officers saw a female passenger inside the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

ABC 10News learned the driver may have been injured in the crash.

A description of the driver was not immediately released.

