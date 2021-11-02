Car crashes into Lincoln Park business, several people hospitalized

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Multiple people, including a child, were hospitalized after a car crashed into a juice bar in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

San Diego Police said the incident was reported just after 12 p.m. in the 4700 block of Logan Avenue, near 47th Street.

According to police, two vehicles collided on Logan Avenue, and the impact of the crash sent one of the cars into a juice bar nearby.

The car crashed through the business, leading to injuries to several people inside, authorities confirmed.

Police said the driver of one of the vehicles, a red Mustang, drove away but was quickly arrested and evaluated for DUI.

ABC 10News learned at least eight people were transported to local hospitals; one of the victims was a 3-year-old child who was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital.

San Diego Fire said five of the victims were taken to Mercy Hospital, four of them for major trauma and two to UCSD with major trauma.