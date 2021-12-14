Car collides with another vehicle, bursts into flames off I-8 in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A car burst into flames after colliding with another vehicle in the Mission Valley area late Monday evening.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at around 10:42 p.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 8, near the transition to Interstate 805, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details on when led to the collision were not immediately known, but authorities said the crash sent one of the cars down an embankment and into a ditch.

The car burst into flames moments later, with the driver managing to escape before the vehicle was fully engulfed.

Responding firefighters were able to put out the car fire before it spread to nearby brush.

The driver who got out of the burning vehicle was hospitalized with minor injuries.

ABC 10News learned the driver of the second vehicle involved was not injured.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the collision.