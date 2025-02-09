Camp Pendleton identifies CA Marine killed in Philippines plane crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Marine officials at Camp Pendleton today identified Sgt. Jacob M. Durham as a U.S. Marine involved in a fatal aircraft incident on Feb. 6, in the Philippine Province of Maguindanao del Sur.

Sgt. Durham, a California native, joined the Marine Corps in 2021. He trained as an Electronic Intelligence/Electromagnetic Warfare Analyst with the 1st Radio Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group. He was recently promoted to his current rank on Feb. 1.

Camp Pendleton said Sgt. Durham received multiple awards and decorations for his accomplishments. This includes the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, a Meritorious Mast and Naval Aircrew Insignia.

“We mourn the loss of Sgt. Jacob Durham, who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” 1st Radio Battalion Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Mabel B. Annunziata said. “Sgt. Durham embodied the highest traditions of the Marine Corps—exemplifying composure, intelligence, and selfless leadership. He was deeply respected and loved by his fellow Marines. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and his fellow Marines during this profoundly difficult time.”

Authorities say Sgt. Durham was participating in a routine surveillance mission in support of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation activities. The aircraft used is intended to provide intelligence information, surveillance intel and reconnaissance support for Phillippine allies.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.