California, San Diego leaders introduce bill in hopes of ending gun violence

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California and San Diego leaders held a news conference Friday introducing a bill they say will help close a loophole and prevent gun violence.

"People who may be resistant to changing gun laws in this country have now said something needs to be done we’ve seen enough school shootings we’ve seen enough acts of violence," said State Assemblymember Brian Maienschein.

"There are guns in the hands of people who should not possess a firearm.”

During the news conference, Mayor Todd Gloria along with other City and State Officials spoke about AB2239, which would make it more difficult for those who commit certain crimes to own guns. Under the current law, a convicted felon has to wait 10 years before he or she can own a gun.

That’s the same case for a person who’s convicted of certain misdemeanors involving crimes like improper use of a firearm or crimes of domestic violence.

The bill that’s being proposed would expand this 10-year gun ban to other crimes such as those convicted of child abuse and elder abuse, which lawmakers say are two groups that are most vulnerable.

“We know there is a strong correlation between domestic violence and subsequent gun violence that the user possess again," said San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliots.

"By removing guns from these households we can protect the most vulnerable citizens children and seniors from the escalating violence that occurs when abusers have access to firearms.”