SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fatal collision Friday prompted closures on state Route 94 near College Avenue.

The crash was initially reported at 8:25 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans. All lanes of the westbound highway were closed near the College Avenue offramp.

CHP spokesman Jesse Matias said a coroner was called to the scene, but further details of the crash and the person who died were unavailable.

All lanes were reopened just after 2 p.m., according to the CHP.