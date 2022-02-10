CAL Fire: Dry, windy weather could cause fire problems in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Firefighters say so many things are coming together from the weather, the dry conditions, and the wind that could create big problems for our area.

Capt. Thomas Shoots with Cal Fire, says it is especially important to be extra careful the next few days.

“We have the potential where the burn index is huge today which tells us how large these fires can get and how challenging they can get," said Capt. Shoots.

The combination of dry and windy weather mixed with drought-like conditions presents the possibility of problems for firefighters.

“Either way all the field and brush is really dry and that grass is ready to burn."

And that is what is being seen across the state as crews work to battle the Emerald Fire in Laguna Beach. Cal Fire says in preparation for the next few days they have called in additional staffing and brought in more equipment ready to go at a moment’s notice.

The warm weather is also creating unseasonable temps for February. In El Cajon, Kenneth Bevil says he is not too worried about the warm-up adding he would rather spend winters here compared to other parts of the country.

“I can go home and e-mail friends in the Pacific Northwest or East Coast and tell them how horrible the weather is out here," said Bevil.

Cal Fire says now would also be a good time to review your family’s evacuation plan, make sure to have a to-go bag, and an alternate route out of the neighborhood.