Businesses in San Diego expected to see good numbers during President's Day sales

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Unlike Black Friday, chances are you won't see people lined up outside of big stores like Best Buy.

“Businesses will look for any reason to throw a sale," said the University of San Diego Professor Dan Roccato.

"It’s all about getting people in their doors on their websites to shop. This is a convenient one in that it falls between Valentine’s day and Easter.”

When the doors opened Monday, customers were strolling into Best Buy in Chula Vista. Many we talked to say they stopped to pick up a few things.

But, local financial experts believe when the numbers come in businesses will see substantial numbers this President’s weekend.

Analysts believe this year’s deals will be better than last year’s specifically on big-ticket items from appliances to technology.

This comes after the latest commerce department numbers show, last month’s spending rebounded in a big way.

US Retail sales went up, 3% from December, and local finance experts predict President’s Day spending will remain consistent with previous years despite inflation concerns.

“Consumers are still willing to spend and the job market is still looking good despite the fact that the feds have raised interest rates 8 times," said Roccato.