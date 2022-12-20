Business meeting turns violent in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The owner of Royal India, located on the cusp of the Gaslamp Quarter, is now calling for more to be done about the homeless crisis in San Diego.

The attack was all caught on a security camera. You see, the moments when a gate used to block off the patio was thrown at the victim and a few others.

What was supposed to be a business meeting for Sam Kambo turned into a violent encounter with someone he says is homeless.

"He got hold of this salesperson from a company- a female and just punched her back to back to back until she dropped don the ground," said Sam Kambol.

Kambol has owned Royal India for 18 years.

He said that short but dangerous encounter shows just how bad the area is becoming.

"We lose employees because they don't want to work at a place which is not safe in an area which is not safe and the convention delegates. Next time they're going to think if they should come to San Diego," said Kambol.

Kambo said he saw a spike in activity after the homeless shelter inside the convention center closed in the spring of 2021.

"I'm telling my story today because I really want to save the community - Save the Gaslamp and bring a good name. Keep the good name that San Diego has," he said.

Kambo said there need to be solutions because what is in place now isn't working.

"If they can find a job- incentivize them- that you match what they earn so that they feel like going to work," said Kambol.

He wants more patrols on 4th Avenue and 6th Avenue.

The Gaslamp Quarter Association said it has extra patrols in place on top of the San Diego Police officers patrolling the area, Wednesday through Sunday, beginning at noon, The Gaslamp Quarter has 24/7 security through "Clean and Safe”

and adds that activity has gone down since vendors were banned from the area.

San Diego police said the suspect was arrested.