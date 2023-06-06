Bus delays cost riders hundreds of dollars, MTS will not compensate

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — MTS bus riders will continue to see delays this week. Bus drivers are still on strike after rejecting an offer from the MTS contractor that employs them.

Lalyn Lynch says she waited more than an hour for her bus to arrive. It’s her only method of transportation to get to work at the YMCA.

“I’ve actually been affected greatly. I have to wake up maybe an hour earlier before my shift,” Lynch said.

These delays are from the MTS bus driver strike in the South Bay. Lynch now avoids using the bus, but says she spent $70 on the Pronto bus pass that went to waste last month.

“You have to spend extra money to pay for the Ubers or basically waste your money because the bus pass is unreliable at this moment,” Lynch said.

Many end up taking ride shares to get to their destination on time.

“In three weeks, it was like $300," said Yoshadara Camacho-Moreno, a bus rider. "It sucks because I'm a college student and I want to save for transferring and for rent or food.”

Augustine Hernandez can't afford anything else and had to cancel his doctor's appointment.

“What can I say, what can I do? They’re still on strike," Hernandez said. "I don’t know how long it's going to take to get the bus today. An hour or so, who knows,”

ABC10News reporter Perla Shaheen called MTS to see if riders will receive any compensation for delays and cancellations in transit. A customer service representative said: even if they have a Pronto pass, riders will not be refunded.

“It’s a lot of money, going to waste basically,” Lynch said.