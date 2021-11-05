Watch
Burn-permit suspension set to lapse in San Diego

Posted at 12:46 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 15:46:11-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — With cooler fall temperatures and higher humidity levels reducing local wildfire threats, a six-month suspension of back-country burn permits in the San Diego area will lapse next week, officials announced Friday.

Effective at 8 a.m. Monday, people holding the state-issued licenses will be able to resume burning on approved days, according to Cal Fire.

Plans for agricultural burns must be approved by the state firefighting agency in advance, and inspections are required for some residential burns. Both types require permits.

Anyone wishing to conduct a burn must verify that the planned time falls on a permissive burn day and inform personnel at a local Cal Fire station about the plan. Burns may only take place between 8 and 11 a.m. on approved days.

A permit holder who allows a permissive burn to get out of control can be held civilly or criminally liable.

