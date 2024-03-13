Budget document: U.S. Navy may decommission 4 San Diego-based ships

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The US Navy is looking to possibly decommission a handful of warships based in San Diego.

Thet's according to the Navy Fiscal Year 2020-2025 Budget Estimates documents.

The document says the Navy is considering decommissioning four ships: the USS Lare Eirie, the USS Germantown, the USS Jackson, and the USS Montgomery.

The move would require Congressional approval.

According to the Union-Tribune, the Jackson and Montgomery are designed to serve at least 25 years but have been on active duty for less than 10 years.

It says the Navy is looking to decommission them because of their high operating costs and doubts about being able to defend against missile attacks.