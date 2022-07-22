Crews make quick work of brush fire in San Carlos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Crews quickly extinguished a brush fire that erupted off a San Carlos-area roadway Friday.

The fire was reported shortly after 11:40 a.m. in the 7700 block of Margerum Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Due to the fire's proximity to a neighborhood, San Diego Police officers briefly informed residents on southbound Navajo Road, between Park Ridge Boulevard and Margerum Aveune, to evacuate.

However, crews on the ground and in the air were able to quickly gain control of the blaze and stopped the fire’s forward rate of spread at 1.5 acres burned as of 12:15 p.m.

Evacuation orders were lifted; no injuries and structure damage were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.