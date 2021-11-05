Brush fire breaks out in front of school in Paradise Hills

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A brush fire erupted in front of a school in Paradise Hills late Thursday evening, causing damage to some classrooms.

The fire was reported at around 11:15 p.m. outside of Paradise Hills Elementary School, located at 5816 Alleghany Street. It began in some large bushes in front of the campus, and the flames then spread to several classrooms.

At one point, police officers evacuated some nearby homes due to falling ash from the fire.

After knocking down the fire, firefighters discovered a homeless encampment that may have been where the blaze was sparked.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.