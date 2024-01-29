Watch Now
Boy, 6, seriously injured in Chollas View vehicle crash

Posted at 8:30 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 11:30:58-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 6-year-old boy riding in the back seat of a speeding subcompact car in Chollas View was seriously injured when the 29-year-old driver struck a signal post in the center median at Market Street, the San Diego Police Department said Monday.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. Sunday when the driver of a Toyota Yaris was exiting northbound Interstate 805 at Market Street at a high rate of speed, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle .

The driver was unable to slow down enough and struck a signal post in the center median, the officer said.

Her rear passenger, a boy, sustained a right thigh fracture and was taken to a hospital, Buttle said.

There were no other injuries and Traffic Division officers were investigating the crash.

