Border officials: Boat lands at La Jolla beach, about 20 people seen fleeing

Marine Street Beach abandoned boat (Nov. 5, 2021)
Posted at 2:30 PM, Nov 05, 2021
LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) – Border officials are investigating an incident in which a boat landed on a La Jolla beach Friday morning and about 20 people were seen running from the watercraft.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said they received reports of a blue and white boat arriving on the shore of Marine Street Beach at around 10:50 a.m.

After the boat landed, CBP officials stated, “Approximately 20 individuals were reported to have disembarked on the beach.”

Responding Border Patrol agents found eight life vests near the abandoned boat, but they could not locate any of the occupants.

It is unknown where the boat originated from.

