Border closure extended, San Ysidro businesses struggling

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) - On Monday, business owners along the border reacted to the new extension of the border closure through late-July. The businesses told ABC 10News that the loss of income is crippling their ability to survive.

Omar Trujillo owns a cell phone store by the San Ysidro Port of Entry, where his percent sales have plummeted. "[It's been] about 60%," he explained.

The Department of Homeland Security tweeted out Sunday night that, "To reduce the spread of COVID-19, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through July 21, while ensuring access for essential trade and travel."

"We're just barely making it, trying to survive," added Trujillo.

"The row of businesses that are along San Ysidro Boulevard, 95% of their clientele come from Mexico," said Jason Wells with the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce.

On Monday, he told ABC 10News that $650 million in sales for border businesses have been lost since the crossing was first closed to nonessential travel in March of 2020. "Over the last year, we've lost 1,900 jobs. Those are 1,900 families that counted on their jobs to feed their children that no longer have that option," he added.

Last week, Baja California started administering some of the 1.3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines donated to the country by the United States to speed up the reopening of the border.